Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $512.50, but opened at $562.24. Parker-Hannifin shares last traded at $556.93, with a volume of 58,662 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after buying an additional 79,774 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,392,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $4,068,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 9.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $524.15 and its 200-day moving average is $530.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

