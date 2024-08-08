Parkside Investments LLC Boosts Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.45% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.65. 212,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,869. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.09.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

