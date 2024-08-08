Parkside Investments LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 10.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $63,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,746,000 after buying an additional 68,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $4.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.89. 26,002,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,954,406. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

