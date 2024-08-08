Parkside Investments LLC Has $8.43 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 29,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 86,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,935,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,632,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.