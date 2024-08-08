Parkside Investments LLC Has $915,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.59.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $13.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $317.37. 2,143,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,229. The company has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.50 and its 200 day moving average is $311.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.17 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

