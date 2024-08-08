Parkside Investments LLC Sells 4,725 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,548,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $42.78.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

