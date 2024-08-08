Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.67.

PSI stock traded down C$0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.60. 231,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,101. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$12.33 and a 12-month high of C$18.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$76,500.00. In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$78,980.00. Also, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$76,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,239. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

