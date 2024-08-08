Pax Dollar (USDP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.37 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $111.08 million and $3.37 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000801 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 110,881,559 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.