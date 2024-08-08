PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PayPal by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 764,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1,309.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,168,000 after purchasing an additional 743,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.37. 2,523,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,637,875. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

