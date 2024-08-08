PCCW Limited Plans Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0977 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
PCCW Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCWLF opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. PCCW has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.57.
PCCW Company Profile
