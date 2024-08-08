PCCW Limited Plans Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0977 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

PCCW Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCWLF opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. PCCW has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.57.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

