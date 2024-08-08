Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Holdings Lowered by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,130,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,824,000. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,877,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. 6,821,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,846,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $8.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $49,123.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,526.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,554 shares of company stock worth $296,182 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.