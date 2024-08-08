Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.31

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 520019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70.

Pernod Ricard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This is a boost from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

