Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Announces GBX 20 Dividend

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Persimmon Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PSN traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,565.50 ($20.01). The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,463.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,402.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,996.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 925 ($11.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,618.30 ($20.68).

Insider Buying and Selling at Persimmon

In other news, insider Andrew Duxbury bought 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,430 ($18.27) per share, with a total value of £49,506.60 ($63,267.22). Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

