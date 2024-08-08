Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.20

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.20 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 29.90 ($0.38), with a volume of 4259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.90 ($0.38).

Petra Diamonds Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £56.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.11, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard Duffy purchased 80,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,263.70 ($31,007.92). In other Petra Diamonds news, insider José Manuel Vargas acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £600,000 ($766,773.16). Also, insider Richard Duffy acquired 80,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £24,263.70 ($31,007.92). 40.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

