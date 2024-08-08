Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
PLNT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.87.
Planet Fitness Stock Up 3.8 %
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The firm had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
