Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Trading 8% Higher on Earnings Beat

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $78.37 and last traded at $77.79. 627,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,653,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.01.

The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The company had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $497,153.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,549.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 886.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $1,752,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $66.88.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

