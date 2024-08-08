Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Oppenheimer

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s previous close.

PLYA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PLYA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 136,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $235.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.95 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,469,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,517,664.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,596,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,113,000 after buying an additional 446,890 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

See Also

