PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) PT Lowered to $4.00

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Northland Securities from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 161.44% from the company’s current price.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $206.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 37.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

