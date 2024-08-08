Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 2.9%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 23,195,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 40,052,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

