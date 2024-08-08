Pollux Coin (POX) Trading 17.5% Lower This Week

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $76,020.02 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,772,124 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,817 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,772,123.848126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.30019557 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $75,350.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

