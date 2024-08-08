Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $48.03, but opened at $51.71. Primoris Services shares last traded at $49.63, with a volume of 11,675 shares.

The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,740.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Primoris Services news, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $663,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,740.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,831 shares of company stock worth $2,807,646. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,410,000 after purchasing an additional 109,481 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,983 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 585,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 582,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 578,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 227,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

