Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.530-1.610 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Progyny also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.57 to $0.64 EPS.
NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.96. 3,591,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28. Progyny has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $42.08.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
