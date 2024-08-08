Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11 to $0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.0 million to $303.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.68 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.530-1.610 EPS.

Progyny Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PGNY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,336. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. Progyny has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $42.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Progyny from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut shares of Progyny from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

