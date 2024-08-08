Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.530-1.610 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Progyny also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.57 to $0.64 EPS.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of PGNY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,591,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,893. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. Progyny has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $42.08.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Progyny from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Progyny from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Progyny from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Progyny

Insider Activity at Progyny

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.