Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Prudential from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE:PUK opened at $16.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Prudential has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $26.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

