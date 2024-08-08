PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $36.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $554,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 110,670 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 439,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 35,173 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 53,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,223,000.

PTCT stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92.

)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

