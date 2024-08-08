Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for STAG Industrial, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for STAG Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STAG. Barclays reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at $357,151.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,990,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 944.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,121,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after purchasing an additional 961,420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,392,000 after purchasing an additional 790,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,268,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 598,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

