Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $463.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

KWR traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $160.56. The stock had a trading volume of 110,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,023. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.32. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $138.67 and a 12-month high of $221.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KWR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

