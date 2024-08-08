Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $150.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.92.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.35. 9,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.22 and a 200-day moving average of $157.32. Qualys has a 12 month low of $121.64 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,523,284.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,715 shares of company stock worth $4,142,951 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 197,911 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Qualys by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,743,000 after purchasing an additional 169,293 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Qualys by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,970,000 after purchasing an additional 154,492 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 139,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

