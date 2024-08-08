Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on QLYS. Westpark Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.92.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.64. 376,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,762. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.32. Qualys has a 52-week low of $121.64 and a 52-week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,715 shares of company stock worth $4,142,951. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 197,911 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Qualys by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,743,000 after buying an additional 169,293 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 169.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,970,000 after buying an additional 154,492 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 95.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 139,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Qualys by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

