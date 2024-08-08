Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.92.

Get Qualys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QLYS

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $127.76. 92,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,893. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys has a 12 month low of $121.64 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.32.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $291,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,222.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $291,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,715 shares of company stock worth $4,142,951 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 201,932.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 117,121 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.