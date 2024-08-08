Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at UBS Group

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QLYS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.92.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $127.82. 358,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.22 and a 200-day moving average of $157.32. Qualys has a 52 week low of $121.64 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,523,284.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,222.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,715 shares of company stock worth $4,142,951 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Qualys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

