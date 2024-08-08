Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Wedbush

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Westpark Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Get Qualys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualys

Qualys Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.13. 528,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,761. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys has a twelve month low of $121.64 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.22 and its 200-day moving average is $157.32.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,715 shares of company stock worth $4,142,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 197,911 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,743,000 after buying an additional 169,293 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 169.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,970,000 after buying an additional 154,492 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 95.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 139,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Qualys by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.