Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.280-1.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.8 million-$151.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.7 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.460-5.620 EPS.

Qualys stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.13. The company had a trading volume of 548,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,895. Qualys has a 52 week low of $121.64 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.92.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,222.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,222.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $179,736.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,715 shares of company stock worth $4,142,951. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

