QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 2.6%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 1,763,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,464,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QS shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $257,207.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,070,038 shares of company stock worth $6,333,595. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 56.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 595.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.