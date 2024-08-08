Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RPD. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Stories

