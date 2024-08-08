Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.0 million-$211.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.2 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W lowered shares of Rapid7 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,147. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

