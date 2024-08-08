Ravi Kumar Singisetti Sells 6,728 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,759,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,271. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average is $71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

