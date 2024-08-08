Raymond James Downgrades Stantec (TSE:STN) to Market Perform

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$120.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$125.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.69.

Stantec Trading Down 2.8 %

STN stock traded down C$3.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$111.99. The company had a trading volume of 465,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,478. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$82.50 and a 52-week high of C$122.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$115.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$112.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.54.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.36 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.2953046 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Catherine Margaret Schefer bought 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$114.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,102.50. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Stories

