Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Receives $32.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rayonier

Rayonier Stock Down 1.1 %

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 3,240.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.