RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC started coverage on RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Get RB Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RB Global

RB Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of RB Global stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.24. 1,123,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,371. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average is $74.32. RB Global has a 1 year low of $55.67 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RB Global will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.06%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in RB Global by 1,152.4% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 193,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 177,698 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth about $2,009,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth about $613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RB Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,951,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 25.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 366,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after buying an additional 74,809 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.