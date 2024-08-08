RDA Financial Network Acquires 1,353 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.49. 815,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,097. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.08. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.91.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

