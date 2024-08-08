RDA Financial Network Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

AOR stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $55.69. 97,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,456. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.