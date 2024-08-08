RDA Financial Network Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 236,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 91,460 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 261,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after buying an additional 88,152 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 212,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 65,426 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 366.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 44,404 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BBHY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.90. 904,287 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

