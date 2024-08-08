RDA Financial Network Sells 110 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,570 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after buying an additional 371,831 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,273,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 318,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,718,000 after acquiring an additional 249,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH traded up $9.48 on Thursday, reaching $220.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,245,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,010. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.30.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

