Realty Income (NYSE:O) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

O has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 628,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,094. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Realty Income by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,208,000 after buying an additional 171,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

