Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Shares Up 2%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.04. Approximately 33,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 303,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$246.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.12.
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 kilometer square located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer square located in northwestern Botswana.
