Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Roth Mkm

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RDDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised Reddit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Reddit from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Reddit from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.56.

Shares of RDDT stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.89. 4,264,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,930. Reddit has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reddit will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $390,064.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $1,180,803.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,283,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 6,618 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $390,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reddit by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,663,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,288,000 after acquiring an additional 153,282 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,015,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,990,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

