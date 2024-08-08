Render Token (RNDR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.87 Billion

Render Token (RNDR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Render Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.78 or 0.00008020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and $90.33 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,219,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,459,381 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

