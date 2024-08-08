Renewi (LON:RWI) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Renewi (LON:RWI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($9.07) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

Renewi Trading Up 2.8 %

RWI opened at GBX 668 ($8.54) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 671.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 612.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £538.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,421.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Renewi has a 1-year low of GBX 446.50 ($5.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 749 ($9.57).

Get Renewi alerts:

Insider Transactions at Renewi

In other news, insider Otto de Bont sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.42), for a total transaction of £60,660.95 ($77,521.98). Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.